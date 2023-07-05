Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

