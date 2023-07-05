Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 214,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

