Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JPC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 200,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,178. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
