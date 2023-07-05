Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JPC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 200,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,178. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 432,502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 63.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 258,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 99,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

