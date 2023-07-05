Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 52,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,960. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1,206.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 34,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

