Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

