Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $420,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

