Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

NXC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 7,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

