Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %
NXC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 7,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
