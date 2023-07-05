Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 117,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,623. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.