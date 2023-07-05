NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 133,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.56.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

