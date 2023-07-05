North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 61,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,750. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 5,951.35%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

