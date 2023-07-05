Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

