Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

