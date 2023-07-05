NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report released on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

