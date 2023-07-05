Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

NLTX stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

