Nebulas Market Capitalization Hits $587,921.28 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Nebulas has a market cap of $587,921.28 and approximately $43,377.31 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001148 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008810 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,779,915 coins and its circulating supply is 65,268,113 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars.
