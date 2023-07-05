Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.17

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 844958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.39.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $243,496.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

