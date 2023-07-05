Navcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,142.85 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $43,142.85 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00190372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013184 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,495,782 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

