Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Free Report) rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 388,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Nautilus Marine Services Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The firm has a market cap of £416,894.46 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.79.

About Nautilus Marine Services

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

