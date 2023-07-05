Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $11,400.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £114 ($144.69) and last traded at £114 ($144.69), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £114 ($144.69).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,541.94.
About Nationwide Building Society
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
