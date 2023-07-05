National Bank Financial Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.95.

Shares of NPI opened at C$27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$26.75 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

