National Bank Financial Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million.
Northland Power Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NPI opened at C$27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$26.75 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.07.
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Recommended Stories
