NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 395,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 910,681 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 751,562 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

