Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Nanosonics Stock Performance
NNCSF stock remained flat at $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Nanosonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.
Nanosonics Company Profile
