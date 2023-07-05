MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 142,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $336.12 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

