Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,354. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $441.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

