Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.11. 1,336,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,116. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

