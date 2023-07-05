Mystic Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 216.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.