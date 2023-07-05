Mystic Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. 1,505,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.