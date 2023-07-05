My Personal CFO LLC Sells 10,010 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

My Personal CFO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

