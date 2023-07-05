My Personal CFO LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCZ stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Featured Articles

