My Personal CFO LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 635.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC owned 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

BJAN opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

