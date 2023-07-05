My Personal CFO LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 116,666.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after buying an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.