My Personal CFO LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 11.7% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 95,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

