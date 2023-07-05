My Personal CFO LLC Buys 52,080 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 429.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,080 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,703,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,320,000 after acquiring an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,012,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.