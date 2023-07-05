My Personal CFO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 380.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

