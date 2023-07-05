MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Trading 7.7% Higher

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13.

About MustGrow Biologics

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.

