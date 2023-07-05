Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 132,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 3,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,654. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Free Report ) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

