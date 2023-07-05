Morgan Stanley Boosts SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $62.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

