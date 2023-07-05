Monument Capital Management Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. 2,408,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,709,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.