Monument Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,413 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

