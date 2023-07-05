Monument Capital Management Sells 356 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

ADM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 379,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,524. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

