Monument Capital Management Sells 2,963 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.27. 477,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

