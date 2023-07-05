Monument Capital Management Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $943.67. 63,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,566. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $644.29 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $927.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

