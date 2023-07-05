Monument Capital Management Has $4.14 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

UPS traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.18. The company has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.