Montgomery Molly Sells 23,510 Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) Director Montgomery Molly sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $29,152.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benson Hill Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 268,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $134.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter worth $32,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

