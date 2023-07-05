Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,664. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $16.11 on Wednesday, hitting $526.46. 189,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.05. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $553.64. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

