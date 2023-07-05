Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

NXPGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mobico Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Mobico Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

