MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 42,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 141,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

MMTec Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MMTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MMTec during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MMTec by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MMTec during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Featured Stories

