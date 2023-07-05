MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957,550 shares of company stock worth $583,738. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

