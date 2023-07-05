Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 4.4% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

MU traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,837,250. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

