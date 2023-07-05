MFS Special Value Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFV. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

